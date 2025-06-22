Yoga helps in improving mental and physical stability

Tirupati: Practicing Yoga every day not only improves the mental fitness but also brings physical stability in body, asserted the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

Following the clarion call given by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and under directives of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, the International Yoga Day was organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at its Parade Grounds behind the TTD administration building in Tirupati on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Yoga Day is being observed across 190 countries worldwide.

He said that with yoga, spiritual, mental, emotional, physical and other factors can be kept under control.

TTD employees and students participated in this fete. Meanwhile, the Yoga fete began with 1500 participants in the Parade Grounds after formally offering prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Later, the Annamacharya Project Special Officer Dr Medasani Mohan elucidated the importance of Yoga in Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

An hour-long Yoga Asanas and Pranayama were carried out in a systematic manner as instructed by the Yoga instructors from TTD and also from the ISHA Foundation.

Later the officials gave away participant certificates to the students. TTD has arranged 4 LED screens, yoga mats, drinking water bottles, breakfast and t-shirts for the event.

TTD board members Panabaka Lakshmi, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, JEO Veerabraham, CVSO Murali Krishna, HDPP Secretary Sriram Raghunath, DEO Venkata Sunilu, and many other officers, students, Srivari Sevaks were also present.