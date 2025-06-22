Yogandhra grand success in Kurnool

Kurnool: As V Narendra Kumarpart of the Government’s vision for a “Healthy, Prosperous and Happy Andhra Pradesh,” the flagship Yogandhra initiative has been successfully conducted in Kurnool district, registering the highest participation across the State.

Marking the International Day of Yoga, the district administration organised a mass yoga session at the Kurnool Outdoor Stadium under the supervision of the Kurnool Municipal Corporation on Saturday..

District Collector P Ranjith Basha, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, and several district officials, yoga practitioners, students, sanitation workers, employees, and women participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Basha said that the Chief Minister envisions a healthy, joyful, and prosperous society, and yoga plays a key role in achieving this goal.

Highlighting the scale of participation, the Collector said Andhra Pradesh registered over 2.39 crore people for the Yogandhra initiative, with Kurnool alone contributing 12.76 lakh registrations—the highest in the state.

Over the past month, various yoga-related activities and training sessions were conducted across the district in more than 5,287 venues, involving people from all walks of life.

Competitions at village, mandal, and district levels were organized, with winners advancing to the state-level contests and receiving accolades from the administration.

He urged every citizen to make yoga a regular part of daily life and informed that participation certificates are available for all attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu extended heartfelt gratitude to the students, women, officials, and citizens who actively took part in the program. Later, as part of the third Saturday “Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra” initiative, the Collector led a cleanliness pledge and distributed saplings to promote environmental awareness.

The event saw the presence of Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, and educationist KV Subba Reddy, among others.