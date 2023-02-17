Young man drowns to death in canal while trying to save friend's wife in Nidadavol

A young man died accidentally while trying to save his friend's wife who jumped into the canal in Nidadavol of East Godavari district. According to police, Kapakayala Narendra Kumar (31) of Shettipet village, Nidadavol mandal, previously worked as a sales executive in a private cell company and is currently engaged in agricultural work.



Narendra Kumar's friend Javid Basha (Chotu) of Kovvur had a disputes with his wife Devi. With this, Narendra Kumar brought the husband and wife to Shettipet on the 14th of this month and tried to reconcile. However, as the quarrels escalated, his wife Devi jumped from the bridge into the canal at the Shettipet Power Plant in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In an attempt to save her, Narendra Kumar got into the canal and accidentally lost his life. Narendra Kumar's dead body was found while searching the canal. According to the complaint filed by the deceased's mother Naga Tulasi, a case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is being carried out.