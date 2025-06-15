Youth advised to donate blood

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav urged the youth to come forward to donate the blood.

He addressed a meeting held under the aegis of Indian Red Cross Society AP State Branch at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Saturday, on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day.’

Speaking on the occasion, he explained the significance of blood donation and urged the NGOs to conduct a campaign to motivate the people for blood donation. He presented the Karl Landsteiner Award to commissioner of Customs and Central GST Sadhu Narashima Reddy by the Indian Red Cross Society for organising mega blood donation camps for the sake of thalassemia patients. Indian Red Cross Society AP branch vice president P Ramachandra Raju, GST officials Nagaraju, Ravi Kumar, Eswara Rao, Gade Srinviasa Reddy, Purna Sai were present.