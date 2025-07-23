Youth advised to stay away from narcotics

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): An awareness seminar on ‘Drug Addiction and Its Consequences” was organised at the Government Junior College, Devanakonda on Tuesday, under the joint aegis of the District Youth Welfare Department and SETKUR.

Speaking on the occassion, SETKUR CEO Dr K Venugopal emphasised that many youngsters are falling into the trap of drug addiction either due to peer pressure or mental stress. He warned that selfish individuals are discreetly introducing drugs into schools and colleges, and although drugs may initially create a sense of joy and excitement, they soon lead to mental distress, compelling the user to crave repeated consumption.

Dr Venugopal used a Power Point presentation to explain the harmful effects of drug abuse. He stated that oral consumption damages the digestive system and liver, smoking affects the lungs and heart, and injecting drugs increases the risk of life-threatening diseases like hepatitis and HIV.

He strongly urged the youth to stay away from narcotics and to be aware of their severe physical and psychological repercussions.

Inspector Vishwanath, who also addressed the seminar, remarked that drugs can completely ruin a person both mentally and physically. They alter one’s behaviour and conduct, often leading to criminal activities to fund the addiction. He informed the students that if they witness any illegal drug-related activities in their surroundings, they should immediately report them to the toll-free helpline number 1972. He added that both Central and State governments have established a special police division named Eagle to combat drug trafficking and ensure community safety.

College Principal Venu Gopal Sharma emphasised the crucial role of parental supervision in preventing drug abuse among students. He advised parents to regularly observe their children’s behaviour and to act promptly if any suspicious changes are noticed. SETKURU supervisor Shyam Babu, along with college faculty members, also participated in the programme. Students were encouraged to download and utilise the Disha App for their safety and support.