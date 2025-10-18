Youth urged to showcase their talent at district youth festival

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Friday called upon young people to actively participate in the upcoming district youth festival and showcase their talent and creativity.

Speaking after unveiling the festival poster at her chamber on Friday, the Collector said that youth festivals serve as an excellent platform for young individuals to express their abilities in various cultural and literary fields.

The event is being organized under the aegis of the dstrict youth welfare department and SETKUR.

The Collector highlighted that youth in the age group of 15 to 29 years are eligible to participate and urged officials of concerned departments to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the success of the event.

The district-level youth festival will be held on October 29 at Sri Ramakrishna Degree College, Nandyal, featuring competitions in seven categories: (1) Folk Dance (Group), (2) Folk Song (Group), (3) Story Writing, (4) Poetry Writing, (5) Declamation (Speech Competition), (6) Painting, and (7) Innovation – Science Fair.

K Venugopal, CEO of SETKUR, stated that winners at the district level will qualify for the state-level competition, and those who secure first place at the state level will proceed to the national stage.

Certificates of appreciation, mementos, and participation certificates will be awarded to the winners and participants. Interested youth can register online through https://bit.ly/ndldyf25.

Those unable to register online can register in person at the venue before 9:00 a.m. on October 29. For further details, participants may contact 92922 07601 or 83281 81581.

The poster launch event was attended by District Education Officer Janardhan Reddy, Intermediate Education Officer Shankar Naik, Skill Development Officer Srikant Reddy, Principal of Sri Ramakrishna Degree College Subbiah, and SETKUR Monitoring Officer Sham Babu, among others.