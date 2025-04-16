Youtuber held for flying a drone over Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Exposing a serious lapse in TTD security setup, a drone was flown over Tirumala temple shocking the devotees on Tuesday, the incident took place in the evening.

The devotees were surprised to see the drone making rounds on the Tirumala temple including the sacred Ananda Nilayam, temple dome. The vigilance personnel were first shocked and later they swiftly acted and nabbed one Anushuman Tareja, Rajasthan youtuber standing at Hari Nama Sankeerthana Mandapam, opposite to Temple. Anshuman operated the drone.

Further details of the person held for violating security and also the sanctity of Tirumala temple was not disclosed by the police so far.

It was surprising how the devotee was able to bypass the security at Alipiri tollgate where every vehicle and person are thoroughly checked before arriving to Tirumala, reaching Tirumala with his drone.

The devotee standing at Hari Nama Mandapam operated the drone which flew over the temple for about 15 minutes before it was landed after a vigilance staffer held the Rajasthan Youtuber.

The vigilance staff who caught the youtuber from Rajasthan later handed him over to the police who started the investigation.

Preliminary enquiries reveal that the culprit and youtuber Anshuman Tareza reached Tirumala in the morning and he was flying drone at several places in Tirumala hills before reaching Hari Nama Sankeerthana Mandapam near the temple.