Live
- The role of pH in skin health: How to support your skin’s natural barrier?
- Cabinet Meeting postponed due to health issues of CM KCR
- YS Jagan arrives in Vijayawada, to release YSR Vahana Mitra funds
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next 5 days
- PL Stock Report - Apar Industries (APR IN) - Event Update - Company to raise fund - Accumulate
- BJP warned of severe agitation if govt does not suspend SP and DCF
- Prabhudas Lilladher initiates coverage on Metro Brands
- WhatsApp to stop working on older phones! How to check compatibility
- 5 th World Coffee Conference witnessed 2609 delegates from 80 countries
- Rajahmundry Central Jail superintendent joins duties after completing wife's death rituals
Just In
YS Jagan arrives in Vijayawada, to release YSR Vahana Mitra funds
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Vijayawada and is expected to release the YSR Vahana Mitra funds shortly Vidyadharapuram Stadium.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Vijayawada and is expected to release the YSR Vahana Mitra funds shortly Vidyadharapuram Stadium.
The beneficiary accounts for the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme will be credited by Chief Minister through pressing a button. CM Jagan will later address a public meeting.
The YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme was introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide support to self-employed individuals who rely on driving auto, taxi, maxi cab drivers, and MDU operators who own their own vehicles.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS