YS Jagan arrives in Vijayawada, to release YSR Vahana Mitra funds

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Vijayawada and is expected to release the YSR Vahana Mitra funds shortly Vidyadharapuram Stadium.



The beneficiary accounts for the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme will be credited by Chief Minister through pressing a button. CM Jagan will later address a public meeting.

The YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme was introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide support to self-employed individuals who rely on driving auto, taxi, maxi cab drivers, and MDU operators who own their own vehicles.