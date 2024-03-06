YS Jagan dedicates Veligonda project to nation, expresses happiness over completion of project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed his satisfaction as he inaugurated the Veligonda project, a long-cherished dream that has now become a reality. The completion of this significant project has brought happiness to the Chief Minister, especially as he traveled through the tunnel and witnessed the project firsthand. During the dedication ceremony of the Veligonda project to the nation, CM Jagan highlighted the importance of this achievement.



He remarked that the foundation stone of the YSR Veligonda project was laid by the late YSR, and he takes pride in fulfilling this vision as his son. CM Jagan emphasized that the completion of the Veligonda project is akin to a script written by a higher power, and he is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the welfare of the people. He noted that the project will address the drinking water needs of 15.25 lakh individuals, providing a sustainable solution to a critical issue.

Furthermore, CM Jagan outlined the irrigation benefits of the Veligonda project, stating that it will facilitate the irrigation of 4 lakh 47 thousand acres of Metta areas across Prakasam, Nellore, and YSR districts. This development is expected to have a positive impact on agriculture and livelihoods in the region, enhancing water access for farmers and promoting agricultural productivity.

The completion and inauguration of the Veligonda project mark a significant milestone in the state's infrastructure and water resource management efforts, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing key challenges and improving the quality of life for its citizens.