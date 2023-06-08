YS Jagan flags off eco-friendly e-autos for garbage collection in municipalities

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated eco-friendly e-autos at the CM camp office in Tadepalli as part of Jagananna Swachch Sankalp Clean Andhra Pradesh program.

The government of Andhra Pradesh, which is taking steps to ensure that the state is turned into clean has purchased a total of 516 e-autos worth at a total cost of Rs.21.18 crores and distributed to 36 municipalities.





Delete Edit

As part of Jagananna Swachh Sankalp, the government has already distributed 120 lakh garbage baskets in blue, green, and red colors to 40 lakh families in 123 municipalities for the collection of wet, dry, and hazardous waste spending Rs.72 crore.

The government on the other hand is currently using 2,525 petrol, diesel, and CNG garbage tippers for garbage collection in Grade-1 and also started waste-to-energy projects in Guntur and Visakhapatnam.



