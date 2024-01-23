  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan heads to Uravakonda to disburse YSR Asara funds today

YS Jagan heads to Uravakonda to disburse YSR Asara funds today
x
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Uravakonda in Anantapur to participate in fund distribution of fourth tranche of Rs 6,394.83 crore under YSR Asara.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Uravakonda in Anantapur to participate in fund distribution of fourth tranche of Rs 6,394.83 crore under YSR Asara. CM Jagan will address the public meeting and deposit the funds

The Chief Minister will reach Uravakonda Government Junior College ground. From there, he will reach the stage of the public meeting and address the people.

After that he will press the button under the fourth installment of YSR Asara and deposit the cash in the bank accounts of the DWACRA Sanghas. After the program they will return to Tadepalli.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X