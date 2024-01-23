Live
- OnePlus 12 Launch at 7:30 PM: Design, Specifications, and India Pricing Revealed
- Rama Bhakti grips pilgrim city
- Winter affecting menstrual cycle?
- Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu resigned the YSRCP and MP post
- A handful of almonds for healthy skin, blood sugar, heart!
- Apple's iOS 17.3 Update Introduces Stolen Device Protection
- MLA Hafeez Khan inaugurates paper Manufacturing unit in Kurnool town
- Minister Seethakka to tour Adilabad today
- 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks China
- YS Jagan heads to Uravakonda to disburse YSR Asara funds today
Just In
YS Jagan heads to Uravakonda to disburse YSR Asara funds today
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Uravakonda in Anantapur to participate in fund distribution of fourth tranche of Rs 6,394.83 crore under YSR Asara.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Uravakonda in Anantapur to participate in fund distribution of fourth tranche of Rs 6,394.83 crore under YSR Asara. CM Jagan will address the public meeting and deposit the funds
The Chief Minister will reach Uravakonda Government Junior College ground. From there, he will reach the stage of the public meeting and address the people.
After that he will press the button under the fourth installment of YSR Asara and deposit the cash in the bank accounts of the DWACRA Sanghas. After the program they will return to Tadepalli.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS