YS Jagan heads to Uravakonda to disburse YSR Asara funds today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Uravakonda in Anantapur to participate in fund distribution of fourth tranche of Rs 6,394.83 crore under YSR Asara. CM Jagan will address the public meeting and deposit the funds

The Chief Minister will reach Uravakonda Government Junior College ground. From there, he will reach the stage of the public meeting and address the people.

After that he will press the button under the fourth installment of YSR Asara and deposit the cash in the bank accounts of the DWACRA Sanghas. After the program they will return to Tadepalli.