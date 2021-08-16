YS Jagan inaugurates schools constructed under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu in East Godavari

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited P. Gannavaram ZP High School as part of his visit to East Godavari district and inspected the development works. He then wrote "All the Very Best" on the board in the classroom and wished the students well. CM Jagan went to each classroom and talked to the students and examined the textbooks. The school staff explained to CM Jagan the various facilities offered to the students.



Asking the students about the facilities available in the school at present, CM Jagan put the school bag provided by the government on his shoulder and examined it. CM Jagan reviewed the 'menu' of food served to the students. Later, the chief minister inaugurated the first installment of the schools constructed under Nadu-Nedu.

Under the first tranche of 'Manabadi Nadu-Nedu', 15,715 government schools were modernized with Rs 3,669 crore. YS Jagan dedicated them to the students on the occasion of the resumption of schools from today. On the other hand, CM YS Jagan started the work of the second installment of the schools. Similarly, CM Jagan started distribution of the second installment of 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' across the state with a cost of Rs 731.30 crore.