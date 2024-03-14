Live
- Left Front releases first list of candidates in Bengal, still hopeful of tie-up with Congress
- Man held in Rajasthan for sharing defence info with female handlers in Pak
- District court extends Sheikh Shahjahan's CBI custody by 8 days
- Bengaluru docs treat elderly man battling Parkinson's with life-threatening co-morbidities
- Mamta Banerjee suffered a serious head injury, admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata
- Appointment of new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu notified
- Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional, high court says
- Soccer-Reading in talks with Wycombe to sell training ground to raise funds
- Amid politics over citizenship under CAA, a reality check on Rohingyas in Delhi
- A decade of science under PM Modi placed India on world pedestal: Union Minister
Just In
YS Jagan is only person who has credibility, says Subramanian Swamy
Highlights
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said YS Jagan is the only person who has credibility in politics and praised the latter's rule.
He said if the opposition parties in AP do not have credibility then CM Jagan will definitely sweep the most seats in the next election.
