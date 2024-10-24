Live
Just In
YS Jagan meets diarrhea victims in Gurla, Criticizes Alliance Govt.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the alliance government of engaging in "diversionary politics" that detracts from their unfulfilled election promises. Speaking to the media after visiting the families of victims who recently died from diarrhea in Gurla villages, Jagan expressed his frustration over the government's handling of the situation.
In a show of support for the affected families, Jagan announced a financial assistance package of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives due to the outbreak of diarrhea in Vizianagaram. He questioned the inaction of the state government, asking, "What is the government doing while its people are suffering and losing their lives to this preventable disease? Will the government step in to aid the victims, or will it continue to remain in a state of sleep?"
Jagan also responded to the allegations on his disputes with his sister YS Sharmila stating that they are politicising the personal issues within the families. He specifically criticized the posting of photographs related to these events, stating, "They are trying to politicize our family matters for their benefit. Such politicization is an insult to the families affected. Do they not have any respect for personal tragedies?"