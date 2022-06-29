YS Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed women by not implementing prohibition: TDP

Tadepalli: TDP Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of betraying women by not fulfilling his election promise on liquor prohibition in Andhra Pradesh.

Anitha said that the Chief Minister spoke one word during the elections and started speaking another word after coming to power. Jagan was bent on tearing apart the Mangalsutras of women with his countless conspiracies, she alleged.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader termed it as unpardonable that the Chief Minister had made liquor income as the main source of his government revenue.

For increasing liquor income, Jagan was offering little bits of welfare benefits as biscuits to cheat the poorer sections. Anitha said that everybody expected Jagan to announce total prohibition on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

But, the Chief Minister began his new policy to squeeze the drinkers for more liquor income. When liquor drinkers were dying with their families thrown on the roads, the YSRCP rulers were looking for more liquor income.