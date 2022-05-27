YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule leading State to anarchy, flays Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada/Chailakaluripeta: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy "for its anarchy and mayhem' and asked Jagan to quit from politics. Andhra Pradesh could be saved only when the YSRCP rule ended, he said.

He was addressing a well-attended public meeting at Chilakaluripeta on his way to Ongole to attend the two-day Mahanadu.

Naidu said it was the ruling YSRCP goons who set fire to the peaceful, lush green Konaseema region by burning the houses of their own Minister and MLA in Amalapuram. Police role also was suspect, he said.

The TDP chief accused the YSRCP leaders of burning their own homes only to start mudslinging against the TDP for narrow political gains. Jagan Reddy cannot rule the State anymore which was why he was looking towards 'mid-term elections.'

He went on a massive bike rally from Vijayawada to Ongole, giving a call to the TDP activists and admirers to make Mahanadu a success."Attend Mahanadu despite the problems being created by the police and administration. Take, buses, lorries, vans, cars and bikes. If not allowed, come by foot. But do come. We have to display our steely resolve to this government. We shall not be cowed down by the hindrances imposed on us," he said.

Referring to the "growing atrocities of the ruling YSRCP leaders," he said MLC Ananta Babu abducted, killed and then delivered the body of the Dalit car driver Subrahmanyam to the family by carrying it in his own car. The government tried to project it as an accidental death but the TDP agitation had eventually forced the murderous MLC to admit to the killing.

The TDP chief questioned the claims of 'social justice' by Jagan Mohan Reddy who had sent his co-accused to the Rajya Sabha. Out of the nine YSRCP RS seats, four were given to Reddy's and none to the SC, the ST and the Minorities and yet Jagan Mohan Reddy had the gumption to dub it 'social justice'.

Three RS seats were given to Jagan's co-accused in the CBI case involving Rs 42,000 crore illegal assets. They were Vijayasai Reddy, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy.

Decrying the Chief Minister's 'betrayals', Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy had given one RS seat to his lawyer to save him from CBI cases. Another RS seat was given to Parimal Nathwani to lobby for Jagan in his multi-crore cases in Delhi. Jagan Mohan Reddy's social injustice was in full display in the removal of 28 programmes meant for the welfare of weaker sections. Even Anna Canteens were gone. The Chief Minister had enriched the rich people and had hit the poor below the belt.

Naidu claimed that crowds thronging to his meetings were giving a tough time to the police. The same police were begging the people to stay back and not leave the venues of Jagan Mohan Reddy's meetings. The Chief Minister and his Ministers would not be able to stop Mahanadu despite the hurdles created.