YS Jagan orders scientific study on Ayurvedic medicine distributed at Krishnapatnam in Nellore

YS Jagan took a crucial decision on the ayurvedic medicine being given by Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam, Nellore district and decided to study that medicine. This was instructed by CM Jagan in a review conducted on covid. The CM directed the top officials of the medical health department to conduct tests with the officials of the central government departments. He clarified that an ICMR team should be sent to Krishnapatna. in Nellore district to make a scientific diagnosis on Ayurvedic medicine.



With the announcement made by MLA Kakani Govardhan that Ayurvedic medicine will be distributed from today, thousands of people from Nellore surrounding areas have flocked to Krishnapatnam on vehicles. This caused a traffic jam for about 3 km. There was a small commotion in the queuelines as a large number of people arrived. Authorities, on the other hand, did not initially allow the distribution of the drug and later the distribution began in chaotic conditions but was briefly discontinued. Police have announced that the distribution of Ayurvedic medicine will be stopped today. Those who came there with this turned away in frustration.



CM Jagan conducted a review with the authorities in the wake of the large-scale interest of the people in the Nellore district Ayurvedic medicine and discussed with superiors on the subject. In this context, the CM directed to study the scientificity of Ayurvedic medicine and how it works.

