Live
Just In
YS Jagan responds to Vijayasai quitting, says one should not compromise for pressures
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the media on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of character in politics. Speaking from his residence, he expressed concerns over recent developments involving four Rajya Sabha members from his party who have stepped down.
Jagan accused unnamed individuals of attempting to discredit the party's representatives by fabricating cases against them. He questioned the validity of these allegations and urged those in politics not to compromise their integrity due to external pressures or temptations. These remarks were applicable to all party members, including Vijayasai Reddy, he added.
Vijayasai Reddy, a prominent figure in the YSRCP, made headlines on January 24 when he announced his retirement from politics. The following day, he officially resigned from his position in the Rajya Sabha, a move that was promptly accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. In his farewell comments, Reddy expressed gratitude to Jagan and his wife Bharati for their support throughout his political career, revealing plans to focus on agriculture in the future.
At the time of Reddy's resignation, Jagan was abroad but had previously advised him against stepping down from his political role.