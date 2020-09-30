YS Jagan reviews on Nadu-Nedu in health department, says hospitals should be well equipped

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that all the hospitals in the state should have better medical facilities. The chief minister who conducted a review over Nadu-Nedu program in government hospitals has said that there will be no compromise on the quality of hospitals being constructed. He said patients coming to the hospital should have an easy-going as that of the corporate hospitals and directed the officials to ensure that renovation of hospitals should take place in that manner such that they should be remembered in history.

He said that all hospitals should be completed within three years and laid the responsibility of maintenance of machinery, ACs, lifts, electrical, non-electrical equipment and fire control equipment on hospitals itself for seven years to avoid problems that arises in future. On this occasion, the officials briefed CM Jagan on the current situation of the newly set up medical colleges, along with the changes being carried out in the hospitals during the Nadu-Nedu program. They said that along with land acquisition for medical colleges in Paderu, Piduguralla, Machilipatnam and Pulivendula, all necessary works have been completed and tenders are being sent for judicial review.

They said that the Judicial preview of tenders for Bapatla, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Anakapalli, Markapuram, Madanapalle and Nandyal medical colleges will be held in October while the tenders for Narasapuram, Rajahmundry, Penukonda, Amalapuram and Adoni medical colleges will be sent for judicial preview in November.

Officials said that estimates have been prepared for the multi-speciality hospitals to be set up under the ITDAs in Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Rampachodavaram, Buttaigudem and Doranala and assured that the works on the respective hospitals would begin as soon as possible. "In addition to the medical college in Paderu, CM Jagan will start work on the multi-specialty hospitals being set up under the ITDA on October 2," officials said.