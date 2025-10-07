Live
- Innovative Tools That Instantly Lift and Sculpt Your Skin at Home
- SC issues notice on plea to remove BJP Assam's Muslim 'takeover' video
- ULIPs vs. Mutual Funds: Wealth Creation with an Added Layer of Security
- Pawan Kalyan Condemns Attack on Chief Justice of India
- Hyderabad Thunderstorms Alert: Rain Expected in Key Areas Today
- Top-Rated Compact Dining Table Sets to Make the Most Out of Small Spaces
- More grassroots tournaments vital to polo’s growth in India: Simran Singh Shergill
- Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Rituals, and the Heartwarming Story Behind the Fast
- Papaya Smoothie: A Delicious Way to Beat Bloating
- SS Thaman Meets Sachin Tendulkar on Plane: See Pic Inside
YS Jagan to Convene Key Meeting Amidst Political Developments
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to meet with party leaders at the headquarters in Tadepalli....
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to meet with party leaders at the headquarters in Tadepalli. The gathering will include district presidents, regional coordinators, and parliamentary constituency observers.
According to party sources, the meeting will focus on recent political developments and assess the party’s strength. Additionally, discussions are expected to address significant issues such as the party's opposition to the privatisation of medical colleges and the ongoing problem of counterfeit liquor in the state.
The YSRCP has announced a public campaign against the decision made by the government of Chandrababu Naidu to privatise medical colleges, a policy initiated during Jagan's administration. In light of this, YS Jagan is scheduled to visit Makavaram Medical College in Anakapalle district on the 9th.