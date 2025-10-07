YS Jagan to Convene Key Meeting Amidst Political Developments

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to meet with party leaders at the headquarters in Tadepalli. The gathering will include district presidents, regional coordinators, and parliamentary constituency observers.

According to party sources, the meeting will focus on recent political developments and assess the party’s strength. Additionally, discussions are expected to address significant issues such as the party's opposition to the privatisation of medical colleges and the ongoing problem of counterfeit liquor in the state.

The YSRCP has announced a public campaign against the decision made by the government of Chandrababu Naidu to privatise medical colleges, a policy initiated during Jagan's administration. In light of this, YS Jagan is scheduled to visit Makavaram Medical College in Anakapalle district on the 9th.