YS Jagan wishes Teachers on the National Teachers Day, lauds their efforts

On the occasion of National Teacher's Day, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended his wishes to all the teachers. Despite being on a trip to London, he took to X handle formerly known as Twitter to express his appreciation for the role played by teachers in shaping the future generations.



He acknowledged the dedication of teachers in educating underprivileged children and commended their efforts in implementing the revolutionary changes brought by the state government in the field of education.

He also paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of birth anniversary, which is celebrated on this day as a role model for the teaching profession.





భ‌విష్య‌త్ త‌రాల‌ను స‌మున్నతంగా తీర్చిదిద్ద‌డంలో టీచ‌ర్లు నిర్వ‌ర్తిస్తున్న పాత్ర ప్ర‌శంస‌నీయ‌మైన‌ది.

విద్యారంగంలో రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకువచ్చిన విప్లవాత్మక మార్పులను అమలు చేస్తూ, ప్రపంచ స్థాయి పోటీని ఎదుర్కొనేలా మ‌న పేదింటి పిల్ల‌ల‌ను సుశిక్షితులుగా త‌యారు చేయ‌డంలో ధృడ‌సంక… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 5, 2023

On the other hand, the opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu wished all the teachers a Happy Teacher's Day and expressed gratitude for their dedication, passion, and commitment to education

He said it is important to recognise the significant role that teachers play in the development of society and dedicate their lives to teaching and shaping the future generations, making a lasting impact on individuals and communities.

Paying tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan, Naidu said that the former's contributions as a versatile scholar and his efforts in spreading Indian philosophy to the world are truly commendable.







