YS Jagan's Jungle Raj and police torture drove Salam family to commit suicide: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu held the AP Police and the YSRCP Government solely responsible for the heart-rending joint suicide of the whole family of Abdul Salaam in Nandyal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Naidu said that the Minority family's suicide was just a culmination of the series of non-stop atrocities being committed against the BCs, SCs, STs and Muslim Minorities under the Jagan Reddy's 'Police Raj'. It was only after the Nandyal police terrorised and mentally tortured Salaam that he lost all hope of any chance for him, his wife and his two children to live peacefully any longer. Their deaths seemed like an 'animal sacrifice' to the diabolical rule.

The TDP chief said that the ruthless harassment in the form of false cases and oral threats drove the Muslim family to end their lives. Prior to his death, Salaam told his mother-in-law how the police threatened to send him to jail once again and also warned of sending one policeman to visit his wife everyday after he was put behind the bars. His mother-in-herself clearly stated this. Salaam was first implicated in a false robbery case and sent to jail. He came out of jail after 42 days and tried to earn his livelihood by driving an autorickshaw. Again, another false case was filed and Salaam was called to the police station where he was terrorised.

Naidu described the Nandyal suicide as 'highly disturbing', saying that the psychological blackmail and torture tactics of the police led to the ghastly incident. This was reflective of the inefficient and insensitive rule of Jagan Reddy, who has been discriminating and oppressing all sections of people from the Opposition leaders to members of the public. The Government and the police tried to suppress Salaam case as just a suicide. If his mother-in-law did not release the selfie video taken before suicide, this incident would not have come to light. It was only after the TDP tweet on the incident that the Government initiated action against the guilty officials.

Terming it as a murder of the Salaam family, Chandrababu Naidu demanded the Government to order for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring the facts. The incident was very pathetic going by how the whole family underwent mental turmoil and even took the selfie video before ending their lives. Salaam's wife was a graduate and was working as a teacher in a private school. Their family was well placed and had no reason to commit suicide. Complete loss of trust and confidence in the system pushed them to commit the extreme step. The YSRCP regime has systematically destroyed and shaken the people's confidence in the Constitutional institutions with all sections of people being gripped by a sense of insecurity and uncertainty now.

Naidu termed it as a Government murder and demanded the dismissal of the CI and the Head Constable directly respnsible for abetting the family suicide. The local DSP should also be suspended. If the DGP fails to act even now, it would lead to further erosion of trust in the system and such atrocities would continue to be repeated. Two IPS officers supervised Salaam case but they could not make up a proper case which eventually led to filing a faulty remand report. The guilty policemen came out on bail within 12 hours. In the East Godavari molestation attemp case also, the police acted highhandedly leading to the suicide attemp by Sattar. Even after this incident, the accused persons became bold to continue their harassment of Sattar family.

Stating that the Minorities were constant attacks, Mrq. Naidu said that the YSRCP leaders got a Muslim anganwadi teacher thrown out of her job in Rayachoti in Kadapa district. In respect of the AP Council, its Chairman Sharif was threatened in the House itself despite knowing that he was the head of a Constitutional body. What began with demolition of Praja Vedika has now unveiled non stop attacks on all sections of society. Dalit doctor Dr. Sudhakar was humiliated, harassed and branded as insance just for asking for a face mask. On Om Prakash was either killed or made to commit suicide just for using one strong word out of frustration and anguish over his debts following high liquor rates.

The TDP chief warned the Jagan regime of serious consequences from the public if it does not mend its ways in order to restore law and order in the State. In the US, Donald Trump faced the wrath of the voters just because of his regime's atrocities against blacks. The torture and death of one George Floyd triggered a near revolt among the population there. The AP Government's complacence and collusion would plunge the state into prolonged darkness with no hope of normalcy in the near future. There was a need to end this psycho-like rule for the larger good of the people.