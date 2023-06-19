YS Viveka murder case: Supreme Court issues notice to MP Avinash Reddy

New Delhi/Amaravati: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the petition filed by Sunitha Reddy to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Notices have been issued to Avinash Reddy and CBI. Sunita ordered to answer the petition.

It is known that Viveka's daughter Sunitha Reddy approached the Supreme Court challenging the anticipatory bail order granted to Avinash Reddy by the Telangana High Court on May 31. The bench, which heard the petition on Monday, adjourned the next hearing to July 3. Listed before the CJI bench for further investigation.

On June 13, Sunitha Reddy's petition seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail of Avinash Reddy came up for hearing before a vacation bench consisting of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah. Sunitha Reddy herself made the arguments. The bench allowed senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra to assist her.

Sunitha told the Supreme Court that Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy is not cooperating with the investigation in her father's murder case. She stated that the CBI is seeking custodial remand to complete the investigation and since he is on anticipatory bail, he cannot be interrogated in CBI custody.