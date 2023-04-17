YS Viveka murder: YS Avinash Reddy files anticipatory bail petition in Telangana High Court

YSRCP Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has filed an anticipatory bail petition in Telangana High Court in connection with YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The Chief Justice bench allowed the anticipatory bail petition. The bench clarified that it will take up the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition at 2:30 pm on Monday.



The CBI has issued notices to MP Avinash Reddy asking him to attend the inquiry before the investigating agency on the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy murder.



The CBI has stated in the notices that he should attend on Monday at 3 pm. Further, as part of the notices, the CBI has suggested to come to the office in Hyderabad.