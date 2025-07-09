YSR remembered on birth anniversary

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party leaders and cadre celebrated the 76th birth anniversary of the former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy here on Tuesday.

YSRCP Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole in-charge Chunduri Ravi Babu, YSRCP district observer Battula Brahmananda Reddy, and others garlanded the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the Church Centre here.

he leaders said that Rajasekhar Reddy is in the hearts of the poor people and they are celebrating his birthday in every nook and corner of the state by offering floral tributes at his statues.

They said that Rajasekhara Reddy had focused on irrigation projects, housing, pensions, Arogyasri, and other welfare programmes. They said that YSR’s son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had implemented more welfare programmes by treading in the path laid by his father. At the district party office, the YSRCP leaders cut a cake and organised a blood donation camp, celebrating the birth anniversary of the former chief minister.