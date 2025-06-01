YSRCP appoints new regional head for youth wing

Tirupati: YSR Congress Party has appointed Hemanth Reddy as Rayalaseema Regional Coordinator for its youth wing.

He has been actively involved with the party for over 11 years, holding several key positions, including Chittoor district president of youth wing, district secretary of student wing, and university president.

He is recognised for his efforts in addressing issues faced by students and youth, leading several significant movements in the past.

Following his appointment, many leaders and grassroots workers from Rayalaseema districts expressed their happiness and confidence in Reddy’s leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemanth Reddy extended his heartfelt thanks to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with this new responsibility.