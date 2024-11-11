YSRCP Boycotts Today's Assembly Session, Attends Council Meeting

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to boycott today's session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. However, party members will attend the Legislative Council proceedings. In a key development, YSRCP MLAs and MLCs are expected to meet with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy later today to discuss important matters to be raised in the legislature.

The meeting will focus on strategic discussions regarding issues the party plans to highlight during the ongoing budget session. This move underscores the party's ongoing stance on certain political and administrative concerns, as it prepares for future debates in both the Assembly and the Council.

The party's decision to stay away from the Assembly session is seen as part of its broader political strategy, as tensions between the ruling YSRCP and opposition parties continue to mount. The outcome of today's discussions could shape the party's next steps in the legislative proceedings, particularly in terms of raising key issues in the Council.