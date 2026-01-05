YSRCP laid foundation for Bhogapuram airport during its tenure, says Botcha

Visakhapatnam: The previous YS Jagan government had laid the foundation for the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport during its tenure and land acquisition, approvals and tenders were completed by the YSRCP government, stressed YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana. Extending wishes to the GMR which is taking steps to ensure the airport gets fully operational by June on behalf of the YSRCP at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the MLC suggested that the alliance government should focus on providing necessary connectivity roads, wider roads and express highway works for the airport at the earliest, and also pay attention to the development of the Vijayawada Airport. Expressing concern over misguided policies and administrative apathy, the MLC stated that the state government has failed on all fronts. He said that farmers are facing acute shortages of fertilisers as urea has been sold at exorbitant prices, pushing cultivators into distress during the peak season.

Highlighting the stark contrast in the previous YSRCP regime, the MLC recalled that during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, the state government bore the farmers’ share of crop insurance premiums, a move that brought immense relief and security to the farming community. “Today, there is no crop insurance, no minimum support price, and the very functioning of MARKFED (Marketing Federation) has taken a backseat,” the MLC said.

On the party’s stance regarding the Assembly, Satyanarayana asserted that there is little meaning in attending proceedings when dignity and decorum have been repeatedly violated. “When those holding constitutional offices use objectionable language, how can democratic traditions be upheld?” he questioned. Reiterating YSRCP’s constitutional position, he stated that Opposition leader status to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should be entitled by default as YSRCP stands as the sole Opposition party that has the people's mandate.