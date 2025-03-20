YSRCP MLC Marri Rajasekhar quits Council, party

Guntur: In a significant political development in Guntur district, YSRCP MLC Marri Rajasekhar tendered his resignation from the Legislative Council on Wednesday, submitting his letter to chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju. Elected in 2023, Rajasekhar’s term was set to continue until 2029, but he has now signalled a potential shift in allegiance to the TDP. He also resigned from the party.

Sources indicate that Rajasekhar’s decision stems from his frustration with the YSRCP leadership, particularly over the appointment of former minister Vidadala Rajini as the in-charge of the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

Rajasekhar, who had previously vacated the same seat for Rajini during the 2019 elections at the behest of YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was promised a state Cabinet position in return, a commitment that remained unfulfilled. His disengagement from party activities in recent times further hinted at his growing discontent.

Efforts by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana and other YSRCP MLCs to dissuade him proved futile, as Rajasekhar stood firm on his decision to resign. His exit adds to a wave of departures from the YSRCP, with MLCs Jayamangala Venkata Ramana, Pothula Sunita, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, and Karri Padmasri having already stepped down earlier.

Rajasekhar’s likely move to the TDP marks another blow to the YSRCP as it grapples with internal dissent and shifting loyalties ahead of future political battles.