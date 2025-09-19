YSRCP MLCs demand Anam’s resignation, stage walkout

Guntur: The Legislative Council witnessed tense moments on Thursday as YSRCP MLCs staged a walkout demanding the resignation of endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. The legislators raised slogans against the minister, holding him responsible for recent tragedies at Tirupati and Simhachalam temples.

YSRCP MLCs Varudu Kalyani, P Rama Subba Reddy, and Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath lashed out at the coalition government during Question Hour, pointing to the death of 13 devotees in two separate incidents — a stampede in Tirupati and a wall collapse at Simhachalam temple. They accused the government of negligence that led to the loss of lives.

Responding to the criticism, minister Ramanarayana Reddy described both incidents as “most unfortunate.” He said the supporting wall at Simhachalam had been built without prior approval from senior authorities, and action was subsequently taken against the officials concerned. He added that the government had already disbursed ex gratia to the victims’ families and was prepared to provide outsourcing jobs to their kin.

However, the YSRCP members expressed dissatisfaction with his reply and intensified their protests inside the Council. The minister firmly stated that as endowments minister, he accepted responsibility for the incidents but criticised YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that during Jagan’s hospital visit to console the injured in Tirupati, party leaders indulged in slogan-shouting, leaving the public “amused” at the spectacle.