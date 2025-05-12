Live
- Avoid highly leveraged short positions
- If India has 10 Abdul Kalams, we can nail R&D
- Excise dept raids farmhouse, seizes liquor worth Rs 4L
- YSRCP stages blind-fold protest
- Roar of Indian forces heard even in Rawalpindi
- Rajnath opens BrahMos missile plant in Lucknow
- Celina Jaitly’s heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
- Online applications for admissions in TTD Jr colleges from May 15
- ‘Naya Uttar Pradesh’ is reaching new milestones: Yogi
- Nation salutes Agniveer Naik
YSRCP stages blind-fold protest
YSR Congress Party functionaries headed by Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy expressed their protest by tying their eyes with black ribbons at party district office here on Sunday, protesting police action on YSRCP women leaders.
Nellore: YSR Congress Party functionaries headed by Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy expressed their protest by tying their eyes with black ribbons at party district office here on Sunday, protesting police action on YSRCP women leaders. They demanded the coalition government to stop such objectionable behaviour towards YSRCP women leaders.
Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP women wing district president Lakshmi Sunanda alleged that police arrested MPTC K Kalpana in the wee hours, i.e., around 3.30 am on Sunday.
Police acted rudely with former Minister Vidadala Rajani, she stated.
Sunanda criticised that women in the State are feeling insecure following ‘vindictive politics’ being implemented by the TDP-led coalition government.
Former Sulurupet MLA Keliveti Sanjeevaiah and others were present.