YSRCP stages blind-fold protest

Nellore: YSR Congress Party functionaries headed by Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy expressed their protest by tying their eyes with black ribbons at party district office here on Sunday, protesting police action on YSRCP women leaders. They demanded the coalition government to stop such objectionable behaviour towards YSRCP women leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP women wing district president Lakshmi Sunanda alleged that police arrested MPTC K Kalpana in the wee hours, i.e., around 3.30 am on Sunday.

Police acted rudely with former Minister Vidadala Rajani, she stated.

Sunanda criticised that women in the State are feeling insecure following ‘vindictive politics’ being implemented by the TDP-led coalition government.

Former Sulurupet MLA Keliveti Sanjeevaiah and others were present.