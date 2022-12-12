YSRCP suspended MLC granted conditional bail in ex-driver's murder case

The Supreme Court has granted conditional bail to YSRCP MLA Anantha Babu who has been in Rajahmundry Jail since last May after failing to secure bail in the Rajahmundry Court and High Court several times in the past. The Supreme Court said that the bail conditions will be determined by the trial court. It is known that Anantha Babu approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his bail petition by the High Court.



In the month of May this year, MLC Anantha Babu's driver Subrahmanyam's murder created a stir in Andhra Pradesh. After collecting all the evidence, a case of murder, SC, ST atrocity was registered. The MLC was arrested by the police and sent to remand and has been in remand since then. Also, Anantha Babu was suspended from YSRCP. Even though bail petitions were filed later, the courts rejected them.



On the other hand, government gave a job to driver Subrahmanyam's wife Aparna as a junior assistant in the district medical and health office. Collector Kritika Shukla handed over the appointment letter. Meanwhile, the driver Subrahmanyam's family also wants Anantha Babu not to be granted bail. Ultimately the Supreme Court granted bail to Anantha Babu.