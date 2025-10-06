ZP allots site for installation of statues

Vijayawada: With the special initiative of Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, the Krishna Zilla Parishad (ZP) has allotted 1.5 cents of vacant land adjacent to the ZPH School for Boys on the Gannavaram–Agiripalli road for the installation of statues of late Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Earlier, the statues were removed during road widening works, and MLA Yarlagadda had assured Congress party leaders that they would be reinstalled suitably. Acting on his assurance, the MLA took a special initiative to identify and secure the new location.

Following his request, the Zilla Parishad authorities approved the allotment of the vacant land for the purpose.

On Sunday, MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao formally handed over the site allotment order to AICC Member Dhanekula Murali Mohan, Krishna District Congress President Gollu Krishna, Mahila Congress President Tamalam Jhansi Rani, and Gannavaram Mandal Congress President Gogulamudi Ravindra at his office in Vijayawada.

With the MLA’s efforts, the Gannavaram Gram Panchayat also agreed to sanction funds for the construction of granite platforms for the statues.