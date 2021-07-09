2021 Mahindra XUV700, Most Hyped Vehicle, Spied Again, Before its Launch

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most hyped vehicle for 2021. There are rumors that Mahindra might be launching its XUV 700 on 15th August, 2021, but as of now, it is still not yet confirmed. There have been numerous spy shots of the SUV, presently, it has again been spied and its video has also been found and it is much better, as we are able to have more information. The below video is uploaded on Youtube.

In the video, it is very clear as to how the front end will look. It is without doubt, much more aggressive, when compared to the present one. Both, the dimension as well as the wheelbase of the SUV looks much bigger than the XUV500. All the lighting elements on the SUV are LEDs. The headlamps also would have a high beam feature, which would turn on when the car would cross around 80kmph. Mahindra calls the above feature as Auto Booster Headlamps.

The grille consists 6 vertical slats that would offer an imposing front look to the SUV. It would also come with the dynamic turn indicators which would swipe in the direction, which you wish to turn. The XUV 700 does use 18-inch alloy wheels, which would run on 235-section tyres. It's also available with a 360-degree camera as well as flush sitting door handles.

The above vehicle is also expected to have ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids system. It would include Adaptive Cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning. As per the rumors, the XUV700 is presently undergoing testing for ADAS.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety features, it comes with minimum 6 airbags, traction control, stability program, hill old control, hill start assist, rollover mitigation, cornering brake control, 4 disc brakes and Anti-lock braking system with Electronic brake distribution and much more. It would also have drive modes on offer and there could also be off-road modes on the higher variants.

Engine and transmission

Mahindra would be offering class-leading engines with the XUV 700. There would be a 2.0 litre mStallion petrol engine, which would be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and it will be reworked 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine.

The petrol engine would be available with direct injection and it would also be turbocharged. The engine would produce nearing to 200PS of max power. The diesel engine on the other hand would produce nearing to 185 PS of Max power, the torque outputs are presently not disclosed, but we would expect them to be somewhere around 380 NM for both engines.

Mahindra would offer both engines having 6 speed manual gearbox or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox sourced from Aisin. There would also be an all wheel-drive on offer, on the higher variants of the XUV700.

Competitors

The XUV700 would compete against the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari as well as recently launched Hyundai Alcazar. The XUV7000 is significantly powerful when compared to other Petro SUV's. Only the Tata Safari is the only vehicle offered with a petrol engine. The MG Hector comes with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 143 PS wheras the Alcazar receives a 2.0 litre naturally aspirated engine that produces about 159 PS.

When comes to diesel, it is also very powerful when compared to its competitors. The Hyundai Alcazar's 1.5 litre diesel engine tends to produce 115 PS whereas the 2.0 litre diesel engine of Safari and Hector Plsu produces 170 PS.