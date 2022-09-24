Honda cars is organizing service camps upto 30th September,2022

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has recently announced a nationwide a service camp across its authorized dealership facilities from 21 to 30 September. At the service camp, customer can take advantage of the fixed-price periodic maintenance service.

Honda customers can presently avail offers on value-added services such as exterior and interior enrichment, anti-rust treatment and more.

During the periodic maintenance service, the vehicle would be inspected on various parameters such as battery check-up, electrical system inspection, suspension inspection and other crucial components.

Talking about the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda cars india, stated that, Honda Cars India is committed to provide the best of Honda services to all its customers.

The Nationwide mega-service camp is a reaffirmation of our commitment. We want our customer to make of this initiative, get expert care for their cars and experience the joy of owning a Honda car.