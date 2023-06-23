  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Auto > Auto News

Hyundai Motor to launch SUV Exter in July

Hyundai Motor India Ltd
x

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Highlights

Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd will launch its new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Exter next month.

Chennai: Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd will launch its new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Exter next month.

According to Hyundai Motor, the company began production of Exter at its plant near Chennai on Friday.

"The all-new Hyundai EXTER is scheduled for a launch on July 10, 2023," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the start of production of Exter Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO said, "With the Hyundai EXTER we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL's (Hyundai Motor India Ltd) position as a full range SUV manufacturer."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X