Live
- It’s a family drama!
- Drug lab dismantled, meth worth $1.3 mn seized in Sydney
- Work in mission mode to make UP $ 1 trillion economy: Yogi
- Oppn stands united in fight against BJP: Rahul Gandhi
- Fierce gun battles reported from 2 Manipur districts
- Succession is only an entry card in politics: Gutha
- Talasani opens new bridge at Kalasiguda in Hyderabad
- BRS to win 100 Assembly seats in ensuing elections: Gandra
- Joe Biden and Modi Regale guests at White House dinner
- CERT-In warns Indian iPhone users to update their phones
Hyundai Motor to launch SUV Exter in July
Highlights
Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd will launch its new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Exter next month.
Chennai: Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd will launch its new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Exter next month.
According to Hyundai Motor, the company began production of Exter at its plant near Chennai on Friday.
"The all-new Hyundai EXTER is scheduled for a launch on July 10, 2023," the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the start of production of Exter Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO said, "With the Hyundai EXTER we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL's (Hyundai Motor India Ltd) position as a full range SUV manufacturer."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS