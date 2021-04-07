Mahindra starts end-to-end vehicle scrappage

New Delhi: Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra has initiated a new end-to-end solution for scrapping of old vehicles.

The company has signed an MoU with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Ltd (MMRPL) towards offering its customers first of its kind end-to-end solution for scrapping of vehicles.

At present, MMRPL is engaged in the business of acquiring used or end of life vehicles to dismantle and scrap it under the brand name of CERO.

"Any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping or exchanging the old vehicle which is more than 15 years can do so at any Mahindra dealership.

"These services would provide utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency or dealer," a company statement said.

Last month, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a new vehicle scrappage policy aimed at creating an eco-system to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.