Royal Enfield Trademarks "Scram" in India: New 650cc Scrambler?

Royal Enfield is happy with the success of 650 twins; hence the company is confident, that it can test new products in this space, without much worry.

The 650 twin very soon will have few more members' getting added in the family, including a cruiser as well as a roadster. The recent trademark filing reveals that 650cc scrambler could also be in the works. The new name which has been registered is Enfield Scram, it hints towards a scrambler model. Presently, the status of the trademark registration shows up "Formalities chk Pass".

Royal Enfield 650cc Scrambler Design and its Features

Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler design as well as feature Test mules of Royal Enfield 650cc Scrambler is yet to be sighted. To have an idea about its design, we can probably have a look at few modification projects done in the past. There is not one, but tend to find a few of these several such projects wherin interceptor 650 has been modified into a scrambler.

Most of these customizations as well as digital rendering have got rave reviews from the enthusiasts. It might be among the reasons, that it may have motivated Royal Enfield to start work on the 650cc scrambler project.

Here, we can find a good example that we can offer clues as to how the Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler might look like. Few of the key features of 650cc scrambler might include round headlamp, higher ground clearance, minimal bodywork, upswept exhaust, dual purpose tyres and spoke wheels.

Royal Enfield 650CC scrambler engine and specs

To lower the development costs, all Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles would be using the same platform similar to the 650 twins. The platform has got wide appreciation for its superior handling as well as control. Powering 650cc scrambler would be 648cc air/oil-cooled, parallel twin motor which is capable of generating about 47hp of max power at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of max torque at 5250 rpm. It is mated to six-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The 650cc platform makes use of tubular steel frame having bolted trussing. It has got standard front forks as well as twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 320mm disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

As may be recalled, Royal Enfield has began a major product offensive. Nearing 28 new/next-gen products would be launched by the year 2027. The company presently leads in the 350cc segment having more than 90 % market share. New products would enable Royal Enfield to keep its portfolio refreshed always and also keep the rivals in check. The 650cc segment also has a limited number of products. Royal Enfield will be able to cement its position in this specific space, with cruiser, 650cc roadster and scrambler.