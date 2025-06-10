Tata Sierra Returns: EV Launch Set for Late 2025

Tata Motors has confirmed the return of the Tata Sierra, with the electric version launching at the end of 2025. Also, the petrol and diesel models will be released in early 2026. This follows a strategy used before with other models, launching EVs first and ICE variants later.

The new Sierra keeps its classic boxy shape and large glass panels, with a fresh design including distinctive wrap-around rear windows. The looks of the car was praised at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Inside, the Sierra will have a high-tech cabin featuring a three-screen setup and a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Top models are expected to include advanced driver assistance features.

For engines, the Sierra may use 1.5-litre petrol or diesel engines from the Tata Nexon or a 2.0-litre engine from the Harrier. The electric version will have several battery options. Higher trims might get Tata’s new Quad Wheel Drive system introduced in the Harrier EV.