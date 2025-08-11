 KTM 160 Duke Launched in India at Rs 1.85 Lakh | Features, Specs & Price

KTM launched the 160 Duke for Rs 1.85 lakh. It competes with Yamaha MT-15 and TVS Apache RTR 160.

Engine

It has a 164.2 cc engine that makes 19 hp and 15.5 Nm torque. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch. This makes gear shifting smooth.

Suspension and Wheels

It rides on 17-inch wheels with tubeless tyres. The front has WP upside-down forks. The rear uses mono-link suspension. This gives a comfortable and stable ride.

Brakes

The bike has dual-channel ABS with Brembo disc brakes. This helps prevent wheel lock during sudden braking.

Features

It has a strong steel frame and all-LED lights. The fuel tank holds 10.1 liters. The seat height is 815 mm. The bike weighs 147 kg, so it’s easy to handle.

The 5-inch LCD screen shows important info and connects to your phone for navigation.

Colors

Available in Orange, Blue, and Silver.

Coming Soon

KTM will launch the fully-faired RC160 soon.