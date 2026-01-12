Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 2026 Edition Receives New Rider-Focused Updates

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle market (250-750 cc), has introduced the 2026 edition of the bobber-inspired, free-spirited Goan Classic 350.

The bobber-inspired motorcycle, which celebrates and embodies non-conformity and free-spirited lifestyle, now comes with additional rider-focused features that enhance the overall ride experience.

With a new assist-and-slipper clutch, the Goan Classic 350 offers better control during downshifts, smoother gear changes, and lighter clutch action. The existing USB Type-C charging port on the motorcycle has been upgraded for faster charging, ensuring riders stay connected with essential devices on the go.

At the core of the Goan Classic is the popular 349cc air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that balances effortless power with refined character. Producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, this engine is tuned for smooth, unhurried performance, ideal for the laid-back nature of bobber riding. The 5-speed gearbox allows for easy shifts and relaxed cruising, whether in city traffic or on open highways.

True to its roots, the Goan Classic 350 boasts an iconic single-seat bobber silhouette, a floating rider seat for all-day comfort, whitewall edge-type aluminium tubeless spoke wheels, distinctive chopper fenders, slash-cut exhaust and mid-ape handlebars—embodying bold custom culture and self-expression, now refined with these modern touches for contemporary riders.

The Goan Classic 350 with the new rider-focused improvements will be available at all authorised Royal Enfield stores in India, at Rs. 2,19,787 for Shack Black & Purple Haze and Rs. 2,22,593 (ex-showroom) for Trip Teal Green & Rave Red colourways.