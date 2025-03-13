Simple OneS Electric Scooter: Features, Pricing, and Availability in India

Bengaluru-based startup Simple Energy has launched its new electric scooter, the Simple OneS, in India. This model joins the company’s existing lineup, which includes the Simple One and One Gen 1.5.

The Simple OneS is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). It accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.55 seconds. The scooter offers a claimed range of up to 181 kilometers on a single charge.

Pricing

The Simple OneS is priced at ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom). It comes with a single fixed battery pack option. Customers can choose from four colors: Brazen Black, Azure Blue, Grace White, and Namma Red. Pre-orders have begun. It will be available at 15 Simple Energy showrooms across India, including locations in Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kochi, and Mangalore.

Specifications

The Simple OneS is equipped with a PMSM that delivers 8.5 kW of power and 72 Nm of torque. It can reach a top speed of 105 km/h. The scooter features a 3.7 kWh battery pack. It accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 2.55 seconds. This is a slight improvement over the 2.77 seconds of the Simple One Gen 1.5. The scooter also includes a Combined Braking System (CBS). This allows riders to use both the front and rear brakes simultaneously with one lever. The CBS feature results in a stopping distance of 27 meters.

Advanced Features and Connectivity

The Simple OneS has a 7-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Its mobile app, available for Android and iOS, offers remote access, over-the-air updates, ride stats, route saving, remote alerts, and Simple Tag to enhance the riding experience.