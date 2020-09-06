Come clean on your biz: IUML to Bineesh

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after CPI-M's State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asked the opposition to produce documents regarding his businessman son Bineesh Kodiyeri's alleged links to a drugs case exposed by the NCB, the IUML's youth wing on Saturday hurled more accusations and demanded probe against Bineesh's companies.

Early this week, Indian Union Muslim League youth leader PK Firoz had pointed to the alleged links of Bineesh with the Bengaluru drug mafia unearthed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month.

On Saturday, Firoz claimed that Bineesh owns a money exchange company in Bengaluru which began operations in 2015.

"The appropriate authorities which regulate such business in the country should launch a probe into the functioning of this money exchange firm. What's even more baffling is how can the son of a Communist leader open such a business. Also, a probe has to be initiated into two business units in the state capital which are alleged to be 'benami' holdings of Bineesh. There is also a link with the UAE Consulate here," the Youth League leader alleged.

In a related development, lawyer Koshy Jacob on Saturday filed a complaint with various departments under the Finance Ministry to seek a probe into the working of financial companies where Bineesh is a director.

Meanwhile, state BJP President K Surendran demanded that the Kerala Police register a case in the Bengaluru drug mafia case since it had links with persons in Kerala.

"It appears that the Kerala government has something to hide and is keeping mum, when ideally it should have registered a case and begun a probe by now. Bineesh himself has said that he was good friends with Anoop Mohammed who was arrested in Bengaluru by the NCB. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to shield someone. It has also now come out that the drug mafia has roots in the Malayalam film industry too. Hence, the Kerala Police should undertake an investigation," said Surendran.