Youth breach home quarantine protocols

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Friday registered 8,960 new cases of coronavirus and 136 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 3.18 lakh, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,464 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 8,960 fresh cases reported on Friday, 2,721 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

With 136 more deaths, the toll went up to 5,368. As of August 28 evening, cumulatively 3.18 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,368 deaths and 2.27 lakh discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

BBMP officials and volunteers attributed the surge in Covid-19 positive cases to gross violations of home isolation protocols. While the Karnataka government had made home quarantine mandatory for those returning to the state from other states and those who are the contacts of those testing positive.

Several volunteers that The Hans India spoke to said people are violating the home quarantine regulations.

At least, 200-250 Covid-19 positive cases were found to be violating the home quarantine norms. The volunteers said so far they have registered more than 70 complaints with the police. Further, around 28,000 people have breached the quarantine norm in the last one month or so.

Most of the people who violate the quarantine regulations were found to be youngsters in the age group of 20-49.