BBMP Commissioner Inspects Floods on a Tractor

BBMP Chief M Maheshwar Rao went to see places in the city that were flooded after heavy rain. He just became the new BBMP boss.

He visited Sai Layout and other places. In Sai Layout, the water was so deep that he had to use a tractor to move around.

He said the problem is because Sai Layout is lower than the nearby drain. Water collects there easily. Also, a small railway tunnel blocks water from flowing. He said BBMP is working with the railway to make the tunnel bigger. Work will be done faster.

People in Sai Layout asked for a tank to hold rainwater. Rao said houses with water problems will get help and maybe money from the government.

He also went to places near Manyata Tech Park, which also got flooded. He told officers to talk to companies there and start work on a new drain.

Rao looked at other flood areas like Nagawara and Thanisandra. He said work will be done to stop flooding.

Rain also made trees fall. BBMP got 19 calls about fallen trees and 50 about broken branches.

The weather office said it rained about 10–11 mm on Sunday. They also said more rain is coming. A yellow warning is out until Thursday. Wind may blow at 40–50 km/h. Temperatures will be between 20°C and 30°C.