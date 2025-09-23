Bengaluru ORR Jams: Siddaramaiah Wants Wipro to Open Campus Roads for Relief

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked Wipro founder Azim Premji to allow some vehicles to pass through Wipro’s campus near Iblur junction.

Experts say this can reduce traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by 30% during peak hours. The CM said this move will help ease jams and improve travel for people.

He asked Wipro to work with the government to find a safe and agreed plan.

Traffic on the ORR has become very bad. Many commuters and groups are complaining.

Recently, the company BlackBuck decided to move its office from Bellandur ORR because of heavy jams and bad roads.

This issue has also led to criticism of the government. Leaders like Mohandas Pai and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are asking for quick action.

In response, Siddaramaiah gave officials one month to fix all potholes. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said the work is already going on.