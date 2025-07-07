Bengaluru Traffic Nightmare! Resident’s Viral Reddit Post Exposes City’s Infrastructure Collapse

A person from Bengaluru shared his worries on Reddit about the city’s bad roads and traffic problems. His post called "Blr Infra is collapsing" talks about how hard it is to travel even when it is not busy.

He said it took him almost two hours to go from Indiranagar to Manyata Tech Park at 3:30 pm. The distance between these places is only about six kilometers. He said, "I have lived in Bengaluru for 10 years, and this is the worst traffic I have seen."

On top of this, a beam fell near Elements Mall early in the morning at 5:40 am, blocking the road. There was broken glass on the road, and a car might have been damaged. But no official news about this is out yet.

He asked the city leaders to fix the roads and traffic problems soon. Many people in Bengaluru are unhappy about the traffic and safety issues. His Reddit post got almost 900 likes and more than 100 comments.