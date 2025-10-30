Bengaluru tragedy: Delivery worker killed after road rage incident; couple, including martial arts trainer, arrested

Manoj Kumar (32), a native of Kerala, and his wife Aarati Sharma (30), a native of Jammu & Kashmir, have been married for five years now. As per a police Bengaluru crime report, the couple allegedly rammed their car into a scooter ridden by 24-year-old food delivery agent Darshan, after a verbal spat. Delivery boy murder were produced before a local court on Wednesday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Darshan hailed from Kembattalli and lived with his parents and sister. Unmarried, he was a food delivery agent. A preliminary investigation by the police suggested that Kumar and his wife first hit Darshan’s scooter after the former’s rear-view mirror got scratched a little by Darshan’s vehicle in Nataraja Layout at around 9 p.m. on October 25. Darshan apologised but rode off, as he was on an order, and was accompanied by his friend Varun, the police said.

The report said Kumar followed Darshan and lost his temper on road rage incident. “The accused then took a U-turn and followed Darshan’s scooter. When he got close to the scooter, he pressed on the accelerator and collided with the rear side of the scooter and fled the spot,” a senior investigating officer said. The impact hurled both Darshan and Varun on the road.

Nearby residents helped them and rushed them to a private hospital, where Darshan was declared dead on arrival. Darshan’s sister had filed a case at the JP Nagar traffic police station, where the case was registered as hit and run by a private car. “The investigation began by visiting the CCTV cameras in the locality and the traffic police identified the car’s number. martial arts trainer arrest out that it was not a hit and run case. The accused had met with the victim before the accident at Nataraja Layout,” a senior traffic police officer said.