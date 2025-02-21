Bengaluru's Roads: No Quick Fix, Even God Can’t Help, Says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru’s infrastructure problems are serious, and according to the city's development minister, DK Shivakumar, they won’t be solved anytime soon. Even if "God were to walk on Bengaluru’s roads," he said, it would still take at least one, two, or even three years to fix the city's issues.

Shivakumar made this statement at the launch of Namma Raste 2025, a workshop focused on road improvements. He also released a new handbook for road designs to improve nearly 13,000 kilometers of roads in the city.

Bengaluru's traffic and road issues are becoming more urgent as the population grows. The city now has around 1.4 crore people and 1.1 crore vehicles. Shivakumar explained that the main problem is a lack of space, and even though tunnel roads are considered the best solution, there are still many challenges. These include land acquisition, financial issues, and technical difficulties, which have delayed plans.

Shivakumar also discussed the challenges in building double-decker roads because the Namma Metro work has already been completed on some roads. He emphasized that better planning and teamwork among different government departments are needed to improve the city’s infrastructure.

In addition, Shivakumar addressed the issue of hanging cables, which spoil the city’s appearance. He said that the government is working on removing these cables and also planning new policies to protect people's property.

Some citizens who attended the event suggested that improving public transport and solving parking issues should be priorities in future plans.