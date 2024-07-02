Live
Just In
Dengue cases rise by 42 pc in K’taka: Health Minister
Karnataka has witnessed a rise of 42 per cent in dengue cases as compared to last year, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday.
He also directed the officers to take up awareness programmes by carrying out the door-to-door campaign in the capital city of Bengaluru.
Rao said 6,187 positive cases of dengue have been detected in the state while six persons have died since January.
He said that cases have been also reported from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada districts.
“Health officers have been directed to fix prices for private hospitals for testing. Deaths can only be prevented when the dengue is detected at an early stage. The officers are instructed to act and be vigilant in this regard,” Minister Rao said.
He said that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers and Asha workers should carry out door-to-door campaigning in Bengaluru and create awareness about dengue in Bengaluru.
“The medical officers of primary health units in rural areas should pay a compulsory visit to schools and children should be made aware of dengue. The science teachers have already been trained regarding the destruction of larva and dengue,” the minister said.
He said that the government will also start a campaign on Friday over the containment of dengue.